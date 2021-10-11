Names released in Campbell Parkway deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has released more details on the Campbell Parkway death investigation from this past weekend.

On Saturday, officers arrived at 1320 S Massachusetts Ave along with Fire and Medical personnel where first responders found 87-year-old Arline Smolik deceased with a gunshot wound.

Her husband, 88-year-old William Smolik, was found in the back yard of the residence with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital where he later died.

JPD is not seeking any suspects in this incident and believe there is no threat to Joplin residents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories