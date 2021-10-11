Names released in Campbell Parkway deaths

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has released more details on the Campbell Parkway death investigation from this past weekend.

On Saturday, officers arrived at 1320 S Massachusetts Ave along with Fire and Medical personnel where first responders found 87-year-old Arline Smolik deceased with a gunshot wound.

Her husband, 88-year-old William Smolik, was found in the back yard of the residence with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital where he later died.

JPD is not seeking any suspects in this incident and believe there is no threat to Joplin residents.