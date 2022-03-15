JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County chief investigator testified Tuesday about 26 photographs in connection with the kidnapping, rape, and torture of a Delaware County woman.

Jake Atkins, 26, of Colcord is charged with 13 crimes ranging from kidnapping, rape, assault and battery stemming from a July 2021 incident.

Before opening statements, Jeremy Bennett, Atkins’s attorney said his client instructed him not to comment if Atkins had been offered a plea deal.

Delaware County Sheriff Captain Brandon Houston testified investigators searched Atkins’s bedroom and a detached garage at Atkins’s parent’s Colcord home.

Prosecutor David Ball displayed several photographs depicting a tall oak tree with a large yellow rope tied to a limb. The end of the yellow rope was fashioned into a noose.

Houston testified the victim alleged she “was confined in a chair and Atkins tried to hang her by a tree.”

Two photographs of Atkins’s hands showed “injuries to his wrist, knuckles, and blood on the inmate’s clothing,” Houston said.

Other photographs portrayed a black mag light used by Atkins to allegedly sodomize the victim and a red five-gallon bucket containing a small amount of water, soap, sand and rocks.

T. J. Burden, former Delaware County deputy and current Fairland Police Department assistant police chief testified about the first time he saw the victim.

“She looked like she had been severely beaten and scared,” Burden said.

Prosecutor Ball played three videos from Burden’s body camera that showed the victim hysterically sobbing and laying in a hospital bed. A large bruise approximately five inches in length and three inches in wide was visible on the victim’s right lower cheek area.

The victim described the attack including a “waterboarding” incident, the video shows.

The victim is heard on the videotape saying Atkins thought she had stolen some of his drugs.

The trial is to resume at 1:15 p.m. before District Judge Barry Denney.