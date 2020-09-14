Deputy won’t be charged in Missouri woman’s shooting death

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a Missouri woman after a traffic stop will not be charged in her death.

A special prosecutor who investigated the June 13 shooting of Hannah Fizer of Sedalia said Monday the Pettis County Deputy had reasonable belief that he was in danger. But prosecutor Stephen Sokoloff also wrote it appeared it might have been possible for the deputy to avoid the shooting but under Missouri law that does not warrant criminal charges.

The deputy told investigators Fizer told him she had a gun and threatened to shoot him before he fired. No gun was found in the car.