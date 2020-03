LAWRENCE CO., Kan. — Two are arrested, and a pound of methamphetamine is seized following two traffic stops this weekend.

Two people were taken into custody and formal charges are pending. Street value of the seizure is believed to be between $4,000.00-$5,000.00.