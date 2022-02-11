GIRARD, Kans. — Across Kansas, rural communities will soon be receiving some help with their infrastructure, and for some this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s something we’ve been looking at for a while. We’ve been working on it for some time trying to figure out,” said Mickey Pyle, Mayor of Girard.

40 communities across Kansas were announced as the recipients of the 2022 Community Development Block Grants.

“The Department of Commerce in Kansas has grant money they give out. A lot of it’s infrastructure or improvements in the city.”

$17.6 million will be helping the state improve public safety, infrastructure, and economic opportunity. Over 2-million of that will be going towards southeast Kansas.

The City of Humboldt will be using the grant to improve its streets while Fort Scott, Fulton, and Girard will be using it to improve their water systems.

“600-thousand dollars will be used along with other grant money that we’ve received to replace three sewer lift stations and do a booster pump for the west water tower,” said Pyle.

But like Pyle said, the CDBG is only part of the bigger picture.

“You’re looking at $1.2 to $1.3 million. Some ARPA money on the federal side that we received, also money from the county, 506-thousand from the county, we’re really grateful for. It’s all going towards this infrastructure on the sewer and water.”

Bids are currently open for the inspection and repairs toward the west water tower and the city is getting ready to look for the final bids in the project.