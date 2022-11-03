PITTSBURG, Kans.— Another final push campaign stop happens in Pittsburg. Thursday morning, it was Democratic Attorney General Candidate, Chris Mann. He met with residents at “The Root Coffeehouse” where he told them, “This race is as important as it gets.” The attorney and ex-police officer is facing former Kansas Secretary of State — Republican Kris Kobach — in Tuesday’s general election.

“What people want to talk about is stability and incompetence in the Attorney General’s Office. They want someone who is a former police officer and a prosecutor, who’s actually done the work of the Attorney General’s Office, who can get in there and make sure that we’re focused on the people of Kansas. People are tired of politicians, especially career politicians, who want to pursue their own political agenda. They want someone who’s going to do the job,” said Mann.

In the latest Emerson College poll, Mann leads Kobach by one-percent — 44 to 43. Both, of course, are vying for the seat being vacated by Derek Schmidt — who’s running for governor.