A candidate forum is held for Democrats running for the Missouri 7th Congressional District race.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Democrats running for the 7th Congressional District seat participated in a public forum tonight.

After a short introduction, The candidates answered questions from those who attended.

The event took place in Joplin at the headquarters of the Southwest Missouri Democrats.

The three candidates who took to the podium were Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, John Woodman and Bryce Lockwood.

“We believe that our three candidates, while each offer slightly different versions of the democratic message, that they all present the best option for the citizens of the 7th Congressional District, and will do the most good for the most people,” said John Hicks, Treasurer of the Southwest Missouri Democrats.

The 7th Congressional District seat is being vacated by Billy Long, who’s running for the U.S. Senate.