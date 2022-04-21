Location: I-49 in Newton County between Route V and Missouri Route 175

The map shows in “red” where utility work will take place along Interstate 49 in Newton County.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) wants you to be aware of traffic delays this weekend, along a section of Interstate 49 in Newton County.

On Sunday, April 24th, between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., traffic will be slowed in both directions of Interstate 49, between Route V and Missouri Route 175 near Neosho.

MODOT said that contractor crews will be working on power lines over the interstate.

The on-ramps will be closed in both directions at Newton County Route V, Iris Road and Missouri Route 175; no signed detours will be in place.

However, signs and message boards will alert traffic approaching the work zone, and law enforcement will slowly lead I-49 traffic through that zone.

MODOT said drivers are urged to consider taking different routes that morning, or should expect delays in that section of Interstate 49, while utility crews conduct work on the overhead powerlines.

It is possible that weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

You can check out MODOT’s “Traveler Information Map” HERE, for updated road closings, including traffic impacts.