GROVE, Okla. — The Delaware County Republican Party is hosting debates on Friday for the county’s three races.

“The debates will not be open to the public but rather a closed forum,” said Cheryl Flood, Delaware County Republican Party chairman.

The debate can be viewed through Facebook Live, with the footage posted to Delaware County Republican Party’s page for later viewing, she said.

Doug Prewitt

Kenney Wright

The primary election is set for June 28. The last day to register for the primary election is June 3 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 13.

Incumbent candidate District Attorney Kenney Wright, of Grove and Doug Pewitt, of Monkey Island, will begin their debate for District Attorney for the 13th District of Oklahoma at 10:30 a.m.

In the State Senate race for District 4, there are four Republicans competing for the position. They are Keith Barenberg, of Colcord; Hoguen Apperson, of Jay; Tom Woods, of Westville, and Tom Callan, of Jay. Their debate begins at 1:30 p.m.

The Delaware County sheriff’s debate between acting sheriff James Beck and challenger Ray Thomas begins at 3:30 p.m.