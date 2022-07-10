Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

KANSAS, Okla. — A Delaware County teen was killed Saturday night while operating a utility terrain vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Lonnie Berridge, 19, of Kansas, Okla. died at the scene, the patrol said.

The patrol said the cause of the accident and Berridge’s driving condition are under investigation.

The crash occurred Saturday around 9:30 p.m. on US-412 ALT and S 590 Rd, two miles west of Kansas, Okla.

Berridge was driving a 2016 Polaris Rzr, a utility terrain vehicle, and failed to stop on South 590 Road and was struck by Justin Evans, 27, of Locust Grove.

Evans was driving a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe. He refused treatment at the scene, the patrol said.

Jaden Jones, 18, of Kansas, Okla. was a passenger in Berridge’s UTV. She was taken to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville where she was treated and released.