DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department says Detention Sergearnt Kyle Helmecy was fatally injured in an automobile accident during his commute to work on Thursday (June 25th), around 6:00 P.M.

Helmecy was with the Sheriff’s Office for two years.

Funeral services will be Monday morning June 29th at 11:00 A.M. at Worley Funeral Home in Grove, Oklahoma.