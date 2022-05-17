JAY – A Colcord man convicted of violently beating a woman was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison and banished from Delaware and Ottawa counties.

Jake Atkins, 27, was convicted in March by a Delaware County jury of maiming and lesser charges of domestic assault and battery with intent to kill, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

The victim gasped and began crying after District Judge Barry Denney ruled the sentences would run consecutively.

KSN’s policy is not to identify rape victims.

“You have shown no remorse,” Denney said to Atkins prior to handing down the sentence.

Denney also “banished” Atkins from living in Ottawa or Delaware counties when he completes his sentence.

“You have been incarcerated almost a year, you have three prior felony convictions, and you have had issues with drugs since you were 14 years of age, including methamphetamine,” Denney said.

Denney said he wondered if Atkins was the type of person “that should see the light of day.”

Denney recessed the hearing to listen to several jailhouse telephone calls between Atkins and his mother.

Prosecutor David Ball argued while jailed Atkins showed “great interest in her (victim’s) whereabouts.”

“I do not believe she is safe if he is released,” Ball said. “I have a deep concern that he would take up with a female again and likely to reoffend.”

“If safety was a concern, the jury would have recommended a life sentence,” said Jeremy Bennett, Atkins’ attorney. “He has a criminal past, but not a violent past.”

The victim declared after the sentencing she didn’t identify as a victim but rather a survivor.

Atkins was a “gentleman” at first, she said. His behavior quickly changed to mental abuse and then physical abuse, the victim said.

“I don’t think he should ever see the light of day,” the victim said.

During the sentencing, she testified she feared for her and her daughter’s life when Atkins is released from jail.

“Listen to your children,” the victim said. “ My child pointed out red flags.”

The victim took the stand and shook as she read her victim impact statement.

The victim said Atkins “studied” crime shows that depicted abuse – “It was your entertainment – you got pleasure in hurting me.”

“You are a sick twisted individual” – “you are evil” – “you deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

The victim continued reading the statement saying, “you ruined my life” – “you were controlling, abusive and angry” – “you degraded me and hurt me.”

“I sat there tied up hoping death would come.” “The beatings got worse.”

The victim took a deep breath reading the last sentence, “but I am free now.”

Denney also ordered drug and alcohol treatment, and a mental health assessment while Atkins is incarcerated and he is to have no contact with the victim or her family. He also gave Atkins two months’ credit for time served.