JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man convicted of raping a child was sentenced Tuesday to a seven year prison sentence.

District Judge Barry Denney originally sentenced Anthony Lee, 34, of Watts, to a 10-year sentence but suspended three years. 

“Those three years Lee will be on probation,” said David Ball, prosecutor.  “Judge Denney also handed down a three-year post imprisonment supervision.”  

Lee was convicted in February of rape by instrumentation for assaulting a 9-year-old girl.  He denied any wrongdoing during his trial.   

“The victim did not wish to make a victim’s impact statement in court,” Ball said.  

Ball said the victim’s family was in agreement with the sentence.