JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man convicted of raping a child was sentenced Tuesday to a seven year prison sentence.

District Judge Barry Denney originally sentenced Anthony Lee, 34, of Watts, to a 10-year sentence but suspended three years.

“Those three years Lee will be on probation,” said David Ball, prosecutor. “Judge Denney also handed down a three-year post imprisonment supervision.”

Lee was convicted in February of rape by instrumentation for assaulting a 9-year-old girl. He denied any wrongdoing during his trial.

“The victim did not wish to make a victim’s impact statement in court,” Ball said.

Ball said the victim’s family was in agreement with the sentence.