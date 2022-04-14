TULSA, Okla. – A 21-year-old Delaware County man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for shaking an infant causing severe brain injuries.

Lucas Jack Woods, of Colcord, was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa of child abuse in Indian Country, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared release.

“It is despicable to see harm inflicted upon the most precious beings in our society,” said Edward Gray, Special Agent, FBI Oklahoma City Field Office. “Let the conviction of Mr. Woods be a cautionary tale with the clear lesson that the abuse of children will never be tolerated or go unpunished. The FBI will never stop fighting for the vulnerable.”

During an interview with FBI agents, Woods confessed to shaking the infant on Aug. 29 while sending messages to the girl’s mother while she was at work.

The messages’ indicated Woods was struggling to care for the child and was growing frustrated and desperate.

A 6:03 a.m. message stated, “I can’t do this taking care of … by myself…. She’s not stopped since you left.” Roughly 30 minutes later Woods messaged saying he needed help, followed by a message before 7 a.m. saying the child had finally fallen asleep.

Prosecutors said Woods shook the child in frustration, injuring her.

Woods explained he had taken his frustration out on the child, and he was ashamed and could not face the reality of what he had done.

Over the next two days, the child became increasingly ill, began vomiting, and suffering seizures. She was eventually taken to Integris Grove General Hospital and later flown by helicopter to OU Medical Center for emergency pediatric treatment for a brain bleed and extensive retinal hemorrhages with a subdural hematoma. All are consistent with physical abuse, specifically abusive head trauma, Johnson said.

A bruise described as “a squeeze mark” was also found on the child’s right upper arm.

She continues to be treated for lasting injuries due to the abuse, Johnson said.