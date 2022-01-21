Delaware County man accused of raping and torturing woman to stand trial in March

JAY, Okla. — A Delaware County man charged with repeatedly torturing and raping a woman over a four-day period will stand trial.

Jake Atkins, 26, of Colcord appeared in court on Jan. 19 and requested a jury trial on 13 charges. The trial is set for March 14 before District Judge Barry Denney.

Atkins’ is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of assault and battery with intent to kill, first-degree rape – by force and fear, sodomy – by force and fear, two counts of kidnapping, five counts of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearms after conviction, maiming and rape by instrumentation.

The victim testified in December at Atkins’ preliminary hearing how she was almost killed when Atkins tried to drown her and bashed her head onto rocks.

The victim was tied to a chair and injected with methamphetamine, struck with metal bars on her ribs and her neck was cut almost three inches with a butcher knife, according to testimony.

Testimony showed in addition to various sexual assaults, the victim’s wrists were slit and she was tied to a tree with a rope that was also fashioned into a noose and wrapped around her neck.

Atkins remains in custody at the Delaware County jail.