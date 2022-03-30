GROVE, Okla. – A Jay woman died Tuesday after suffering fatal injuries sustained in a car crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Dusti Graves, 45, of Jay, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol reported. The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Oklahoma highway 20 and EW 360 Rd, which is seven miles east and six miles south of Grove. Graves was operating an ATV, the patrol reported.

Jeremiah Williams, 46, of Noel, Mo., the driver of the second vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, was not injured, the patrol reported.

The road was shut down for four hours and 43 minutes and the accident is under investigation, the patrol reported.