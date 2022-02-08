JAY, Okla. – Voters in Ottawa and Delaware counties will decide Tuesday on several school board issues and a county commissioner post.

In Ottawa County, Wyandotte voters will decide between Alvin Kihenia, Keisa Billings, and Mark A. Buzzard for a position on the school board.

Delaware County voters in Jay will decide between three candidates for a seat on the school board. The candidates are Jason C. Tanner, Tim James, and Joey Blevins.

Also on the ballot are two Colcord school 10-year bond issues – a $5.7 million bond issue to build a new cafeteria that doubles as a storm shelter, and remodeling and repairing classrooms. The other bond issue – a $1.08 million bond issue is earmarked for renovating the Vo-Ag building to add a storm shelter.

Delaware County Republican voters in District 3 will decide between Roger Gatewood, Blake Bugs Stanley Jr., and David Beck. The winner faces Democratic candidate Charlie Smith in a Special General Election set for April 5.

Polls close at 7 p.m.