JAY, Okla. – Ottawa and Delaware County voters elected Doug Pewitt as District Attorney on Tuesday.

Pewitt showed a strong lead in the absentee mail and early voting in both Delaware and Ottawa counties.

With 31 precincts reporting in both counties, Pewitt defeated incumbent District Attorney Kenny Wright by a vote of 4,134, or 58.12 percent to 2,894 votes, or 41.18 percent.

In Delaware County, Pewitt netted 2,318 votes to Wright’s 2,124 votes and in Ottawa County, Pewitt had 1,545 votes to Wright’s 573 votes.

“I called Doug and let him know that I intend to finish my term and have a peaceful and helpful transition,” Wright said. “I hope Doug is successful in this new endeavor.”

“I am especially proud of the work my team has done together over this last seven and half years,” Wright said.

“We have fought for victims and tried to find justice every day in every case,” Wright said. “I’m so proud of all of my employees and their contribution to the pursuit of our mission.”

Wright also thanked his supporters.

“I look forward to starting a new chapter in my professional career and the opportunities that are in front of me,” Wright said.

Telephone messages left for Pewitt were not returned.

Pewitt will take office in January.

In the Delaware County Sheriff’s race, acting sheriff James Beck defeated challenger Ray Thomas, 2,553 votes to 2,374 votes.

“I look forward to representing Delaware County citizens,” Beck said. “My goal is to make Delaware County a safe place for its residents.”

Also in Delaware County, voters approved retaining a half-cent sin sales tax on the books to help with the upkeep and maintenance of the county’s roads and bridges. The final vote was 4,307 in favor with 2,228 opposed to the proposition.

In the District 4 Senate Race, Tom Woods and Keith Barenberg finished at the top of the 4-candidate race. They will face each other on Aug. 23 for a runoff primary election.

In the four counties that make up District 4, Tom Woods had 3,196 votes, Keith Barenberg had 2, 029 votes, Hoguen Apperson had 1,863 votes, and Tom Callan had 1,006 votes.

Incumbent Josh West easily won the State Representative District 5 over Tamara Bryan by a vote of 3,739 votes or 73.52 percent to 1,347 votes or 26.48 percent.

This story will be updated as additional election results become available.