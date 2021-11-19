Deceased Grove couple identified

GROVE, Okla. – Bill and Debi Rambo who celebrated on social media their new marriage, were found dead inside their Buffalo Shores home, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Friday.

The bodies of Deborah Jo Vannostrand-Rambo, 68 and William Harigan Rambo II, 69, were found on November 9, the press release stated. Delaware County District Court online records show a marriage license was recorded for the couple in March.

The couple was believed to be dead between four to six weeks prior to their bodies discovered. The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

William Rambo was charged in 2014 with feloniously pointing firearm, domestic assault, and battery in presence of a minor, both felonies and carrying a firearm while under the influence, a misdemeanor. All charges were dismissed by the state.