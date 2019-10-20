Deceased British flyers honored in Miami event

MIAMI, Okla. — It was a day of remembrance for the Miami community honoring 15 British flyers who died at a Miami training site during World War II.

Saturday, the 9th annual remembrance ceremony was held in honor of the men who gave their lives training at the Number 3 British Flying School in Miami.

Local veterans groups, community members, and British foreign leaders were there to show their support.

Guest of honor John Raisbeck spoke of his father Kenneth.

He is one of the 15 cadets buried at the G.A.R Cemetery.

Raisback never met his father; his mother was pregnant when he passed away in 1944.

Through Raisback, his legacy continues to live on.

This year is the 75th anniversary of his father’s passing, so Saturday Raisback reflected on him.

Raisback says, “Every generation needs to understand the sacrifice that was made by the military people. Whether it was World War I, [World War] II, Vietnam or whatever, there are many many lives that were sacrificed for their countries. And these scarifies should never ever be forgotten.”

Kim Horn, G.A.R. Cemetery Director, says, “We always say it’s Miami’s story, it’s our community’s story. What’s amazing is some of the relationships built 75 or 80 years ago are the same relationships that continue today.”

Raisbeck adds every time he returns to America he works to take a step forward in the historical understanding of what went on.

He is still studying certain aspects of what truly happened the fateful day his father crashed while training.