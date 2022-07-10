PITTSBURG, Ks. — A decades long tradition is hoping to develop STEM skills across Southeast Kansas.

Today kicked off the annual Adventures in Robotics camp at the Kansas Technology Center at Pittsburg State University.

For the past 20 years elementary and middle school students have become trying their hands at stem subjects thanks to these Lego robots.

And thanks to a Kansas Space Grant Consortium through NASA, the center was able to provide a teacher workshop.

There local teachers were provided with the resources to potentially include more stem subjects and activities, like these robots in the classroom.

“A lot of the students that I interact with when I work within the district here is a lot of them are becoming much more tactile learners, they like to be able to get their hands-on, they want to see that applied sense of what they’re learning, and so that’s a lot of what we do and a lot of what the College of Technology does as a whole. We’re able to help them work on teamwork activities and different ways that they can do creative problem solving, because that’s one of the biggest things in the world right now, is the fact that we’re seeing less and less individual things and a lot of things where people are cross-collaborating on the work that they do. We’re trying to get the kids ready for that,” says Norman Philipp, PSU School of Construction Assoc. Professor.

Registration is currently closed but the camp is offering a livestream of the final competitions each week.

The livestream can be found here and more information can be found here.