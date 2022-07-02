MONETT, Mo. — A death investigation is currently underway in Monett.

On Thursday the Monett Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Nellie around 8:00 PM

Once they arrived they found 71-year-old Daniel Olson and his wife 64-year-old Tamara Olson dead.

The situation is currently under investigation by the Monett Police Department.

The County Coroner is investigating the couples cause of death.

The department says there is “no evidence to indicate that there is any danger to the Monett community.”