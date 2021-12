GALENA, Kans. — A death investigation is underway in Galena.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of East 11th street Wednesday night around 6:30 — after a man reported he had located a dead man inside the home. The deceased man was later identified as 68-year-old Jerrold Brewer.

No word on how he died. An autopsy has been scheduled. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting Galena Police in the investigation.