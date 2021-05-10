UPDATE: JPD gives update on fatal weekend motorcycle crash

Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — JPD has released new details into the motorcycle fatality that occurred on 32nd and Connecticut over the weekend.

Just before 4:00 PM Saturday, JPD’s Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an injury crash at 32nd and Connecticut Ave involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Authorities determined the westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with the SUV that was going eastbound and attempting to make a northbound turn onto Connecticut.

The driver of the motorcycle, Chanz Olson, 26 of Joplin, was transported by EMS to a local hospital but later died.

The SUV’s occupants were not injured.

More information will be released as further details become released.

Original

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

Police say an SUV and motorcycle crashed just before 4 P.M. Saturday at 32 and South Connecticut.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.