JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Joplin Police Department Chaplain.

Authorities say 60-year-old Roger Nichols from Webb City was killed in a single vehicle crash yesterday.

MSHP says Nichols was a Chaplain for the Joplin Police Department.

The crash happened at 20th street and Osage Orange road at 1:30pm Friday after the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit a pole.

Nichols was transported to Freeman Hospital, where he later died.