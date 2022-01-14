Deadline to enroll for Health Insurance Marketplace quickly approaches, CHCSEK offers walk-in enrollment assistance

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is working to help residents get insured.

It’s offering free walk-in enrollment assistance for Health Insurance Marketplace shoppers.

The service started today and will continue tomorrow from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM at the Pittsburg Clinic on Michigan Street.

“If a person has affordable health insurance, then it opens up doors for many people, there are a lot of services that don’t cost anything for a person that they can get like preventative care with insurance,” said Laura Julian, CHCSEK health worker.

The deadline to apply is Saturday. Applications can also be submitted online.

For more information you can follow this link here.