DCCSAN biking event raises awareness, benefits victims of child abuse

JAY, Okla. — Northeast Oklahomans ride in support of the non-profit DCCSAN to help combat local child abuse.

Sunday, bikers rode a 16 mile scenic route from Jay to Grove.

This is all to raise money for DCCSAN, also known as Delaware County Children’s Special Advocacy Network.

DCCSAN provides resources for child abuse cases, including investigation, treatment, and forensic interviews.

All participants payed a fee of $25 for the organization.

Mark Londagin, Safety Director, says, “There’s a lot of unfortunate situations that happen to our children and they need our community’s support. This is just a great way to get people out, get some physical exercise and support the children.”

With the success of the event, organizers hope to make this bike ride annual.

Sunday, they raised about $1,000 for the cause.