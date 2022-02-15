PITTSBURG, Kans. — Before they get to do the real thing, some Pittsburg Firefighter recruits get to spend a day in the life on the job.

Currently, the Pittsburg Fire Department has six recruits who are finishing up their six week training course.

Today, those recruits lived the full life of a firefighter for a full 24-hour shift. Going out on simulated calls, sleeping in the firehouse, and eating meals with each other are just some of the things they did

.

Pittsburg Fire Chief Dennis Reilly says he’s not only proud of these future graduates, but his current staff that’s helped train them along the way.

“We’ve got some great firefighters here. They know how to get things done. They know how to mentor people. They know how to guide them, coach them, and develop them. So, I’m very fortunate to have that calibur of personnel on our staff,” said Reilly.

If all goes according to plan, these six will graduate Friday night and some will be on duty as soon as Sunday morning.