Dangerously low blood supply calls for Super Bowl incentives

JOPLIN, Mo. — Blood supplies have been at historically low levels throughout the pandemic.

But there’s even more of an incentive to give blood now than before.

How about a prize package that includes tickets to the Super Bowl next month in southern California?

Everyone who gives the gift of life through the end of this month, will automatically qualify for the grand prize package — along with other Super Bowl related prizes.

“Win Super Bowl tickets, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience, they get put in a drawing for the tailgate and they have free airfare and three nights stay, and then they get a $500 gift card for spending,” said Jackie Kennedy, Southwest Mo. Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Kennedy says all blood types are low, but the greatest need right now is for type-O. She says the Red Cross would like for donors to sign up for a time and location for giving blood.

For a list of area blood drives taking place this month you can follow this link.