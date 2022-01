CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction city leaders are looking into what it will take to repair damage to a city park shelter.

A fire damaged the pavilion in Center Creek Park months ago.

Red tape surrounds the damaged pavilion

Ceiling damage

Much of the structure still shows fire damage

Ashe and soot lie atop pavilion benches

Authorities tracked down the juvenile suspects — leaving the focus now on the structure.

Damage was estimated at $34,000.

City workers are currently in the process of determining whether to repair the shelter or tear it down and build a new one.