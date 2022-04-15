NEOSHO, Mo. — Recent storm damage has forced a local YMCA to make some adjustments.

The damage has been to the roof of the Neosho Freeman Family YMCA — over its basketball court. It’s resulted in leaks, as well as water damage to the walls of the gym.

So — when it rains now — officials have to shut down the court.

“And it’s not the rain we’re concerned with, it’s really just how much moisture is on the floor. And the activity that’s going on. When there gets to be a lot of moisture on the gym floor we just have to close It down cause we want to make sure that everyone stays safe,” said Ben Coffey, CEO Tri-State Family YMCA.

Coffey also told us they’re currently reviewing bids to fix the damage. The hope is to have everything resolved soon.