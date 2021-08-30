Daily Dose of Good News: MSSU hosts sidewalk chalk art contest

JOPLIN, Mo. — In tonight’s dose of good news…

Some Missouri Southern students are spreading public art across campus this week. Chalk art is the focus of a school pride contest this week.

The lion mascot, school name, and football are just a few of the themes for the amateur artists.

Several students from a University Experience class joined forces to create team entries this morning.

“To help us get in touch with MSSU – and learn about these traditions that we’re doing right now. And to help us and guide us into these traditions,” said Shade Cole, MSSU Student

The contest is open to both team and individual entries through Thursday. Judging takes place that afternoon.