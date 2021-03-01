Daffodil Days at Freeman Benefits Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute

Joplin, MO – Freeman Health System is holding Daffodil Days to help support cancer patients in need. The daffodil is a symbol of hope as a spring flower and marks new beginnings in a patient’s journey.

Daffodils can be purchased for yourself, a loved one or simply as a way to support the fund benefitting cancer patients at the Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute.

“The fund helps address the community’s critical needs,” said Jason Gorham, Freeman Vice President of Administrative Services. “Donations made to the Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute Fund help ensure that patients receive the very best care through the newest medical techniques and cutting-edge technologies, as well as providing cancer education materials to patients and families.”

Orders for daffodils must be placed online by Thursday, March 4. They are available in a bundle of ten for $15 or three flowers for $5.

Visit freemanhealth.com/daffodil to order. For more information, please call 417.347.6658.

Pre-ordered daffodils will be available for pick-up at Freeman Hospital West lobby on Tuesday, March 23, from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.