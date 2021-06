JOPLIN, Mo. – On Father’s Day, dads will receive FREE admission at Schifferdecker Aquatic Center with the purchase of a child’s admission. Offer valid only on Sunday, June 20 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, located at 4th and Schifferdecker, costs $5.50 for children 15 & under and $6.50 for visitors 16 & up. There is no charge for children 2 and under.

For more information, please call the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department at 417-625-4750 or visit www.joplinparks.org.