JOPLIN, Mo. — A less invasive form of surgery had a hands-on demonstration at Freeman Health System Monday.

The “Da Vinci” robot is capable of doing a variety of surgeries, mostly intra abdominal at a less invasive scale for both the patient and surgeon. Freeman Health System doctors demonstrated the technology, using the machine to pick up small objects like a penny.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Baker says this form of surgery is the future. “We’ve had this technology here for about 18 months now. We’re doing more and more robotic surgery, and slowly this is becoming the standard or care. The technology advances, it’s a minimally invasive technique with very high efficiency and very high safety standards,” said Dr. Baker.

Currently, Freeman Health System has 10 surgeons who are qualified to use the “Da Vinci” robot.