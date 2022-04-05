BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A Rocky Comfort man is in custody after authorities said he fled from the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist.

Marshall Martin booking photo (Courtesy: Barry County Jail)

Twenty-three-year-old Marshall Martin, of Rocky Comfort, was driving east on Route 76 approximately near Rocky Comfort Monday night when he struck a cyclist in the roadway. According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Martin fled the scene in his 1996 Ford Escort which sustained minor damage.

The cyclist, 50-year-old, Charles Peterson, also of Rocky Comfort, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30 by the Barry County coroner. Peterson’s body was taken to Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Martin faces one charge of Felony Leaving the Scene of a Traffic Crash and was put in 24 hour hold at the Barry County Jail.

As required by law, Martin was tested for alcohol.