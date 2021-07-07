Cyber attack shuts down City of Joplin’s online services

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin’s computer system is down causing online services to be unavailable to the public. As City staff works on this issue please note the following service changes during this time:

City phones are not working as system is internet based. The 9-1-1 system is still operational.

Online payments for utilities (trash and sewer) bill or court fines cannot be made. Citizens can still make payments in person with a check or cash.

Municipal Court cannot conduct any case management work.

Planning & Zoning – Front counter is open. Can take applications at the front counter. Will accept cash and checks for payment. No cards please.

Building Division – All services provided at the front counter. Can still issue building permits at the front counter. Can accept cash or checks. Can schedule inspections only at the front counter due to phones are not working.

Code Enforcement – Service provided and complaints accepted at the front counter. Cannot provide service by phone or through See Click Fix.

Health Department – case investigation for communicable diseases is limited. Other limited services include WIC services, temporary Medicaid applications, vital records, some vaccinations (COVID is still available) and animal control dispatch. If emergency situation such as a dog bite, please call 9-1-1.

Parks and Recreation- Online services for enrollments or payments are not available. This can be done in person at the Joplin Athletic Complex. Schifferdecker Pool will be open, accepting cash only. No changes to the golf course operations.

Joplin Municipal Airport is still operational and has not been affected.

We will keep the public posted as services are brought back online and appreciate everyone’s patience.