CARTHAGE, Mo. — The “Combat Vet Motorcycle Association of Joplin” held its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Today was the 10th Annual Poker Chip Run, which started at the “VFW Post 2590” in Carthage.

Nearly 100 bikes took part in today’s event traveling 123 miles to five stops in Goodman, Noel, Seneca, Joplin and Carterville.

“All proceeds go towards helping the veterans in the local area. Whether they need something like help moving, moving expenses. We’ve actually been on the roof of somebody’s house and tarred it, things of that nature. A lot of veterans just need someone to talk to. A good thing about VFW and combat vets is we’re just a phone call away for someone who’s feeling down or needs someone to talk to,” said Michael McCormick, Executive Officer for CVMA second in command.

The poker chip run ended at the “Carthage VFW Post 2590” and they gave away $2,500 in prizes.

The event ended with a fireworks display at dusk.