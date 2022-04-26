JOPLIN, Mo. — Some natural gas customers will see a new charge on their monthly bill.

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an “Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge” for Spire customers. It will mean an extra $0.74 on your monthly bill. The charge will pay for pipeline replacements and relocations that took place in 2021.

Spire West has more than half a million customers on this side of the state, including the counties of Jasper, Barton, McDonald, Vernon, Barry, and Lawrence.