WEBB CITY, Mo. — Cars and vendors lined King Jack Park this weekend.

Saturday marked the end of the 4th annual Cruise-a-Palooza in Webb City.

This is part of the city’s annual celebration which has been going on since 2009.

The event featured a car show, the first ever Red, White and Brew Beverage Garden, and over 70 local vendors.

“Our local businesses are our bread and butter, and of course we celebrate our large box stores, but when it comes down to brass tacks, these local businesses, the smaller places, they invest their money in our communities and it takes all of them to make our communities work so we just love to be able to support and spread shop local. It’s just been incredible to see not just our own community, but the surrounding communities as well come out and just enjoy each others company,” says Erin Turner, Webb City Community Development Director.

Cruise-a-Palooza will be concluded Sunday at sundown with a fireworks displaying.