NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College Students will soon have to pay more to attend classes.

Today the Board of Trustees passed a proposal to increase tuition per credit hour starting this fall. “In-district” students tuition will increase by $2, while “out-of-district” students will see a $6 increase per hour. International students will also have a $9 increase per hour while duel credit students will see a $2 increase.

Online and flex-course students will have fees reduced per credit hour.

“So instead of having an online course fee anymore, we’ve opted to just put that into our institutional support fees and technology fees.

So that all students are accessed those charges. That way then anybody can take an online class and it’s not an additional fee,” said Cindy Brown, Crowder College.

Missouri A+ students will save upwards of $100 per semester with the passed proposal.