Crowder to begin classwork, works to prevent COVID-19 spread

Crowder College is set to commence coursework Monday, August 17, though meanwhile is working to take precautionary actions against the COVID-19 spread. Crowder has set forth a campus plan for students to refer back to when attending campus during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In the fall 2020 campus plan on Crowder’s website it states, “In keeping with the Crowder College Mission of building a civil, serving, literate, learning community of responsible citizens, we must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. …” It continues to explain that Crowder is following CDC guidelines for maintaining a safe and healthy campus by following certain preventative measures. Such measures include social distancing, wearing face masks or coverings, utilizing virtual meetings as much as possible, and more.

Crowder asks in the plan that students follow social distancing when possible. Furthermore, the college holds the expectation that students will wear a face mask or covering when social distancing is not possible. The college also states that students should follow other health practices, like stay home if you feel sick, wash your hands with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer, cough/sneeze into your elbow, avoid touching your face, and more.

Crowder lists on their website what their class formats will look like amid the current pandemic. Formats include in-person, online, and flex (a combination of online and in-person). The college states in their frequently asked questions that “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crowder College has implemented temporary changes that will be in effect through the Fall 2020 semester.”

According to Crowder’s COVID-19 data via their website, as of August 10 there are zero active cases on their campus, nine recovered, and four total tested positive. They continue to ask anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms to stay home, get medical attention, and contact your instructors. Crowder states they will work to track active and potentially active cases on their campus.

The college continues to work toward its one goal, as listed on their website, which is to provide a safe, educational environment for everyone. Crowder is working to be flexible toward its students while working around the COVID-19 spread, ready to transition classes if needed, as Crowder states on their website, “Due to the pandemic, course delivery is subject to change at any time.”