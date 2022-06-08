NEOSHO, Mo. — Students at an area college put their building skills to the test.

High school students in the Crowder College Building Trades Program have built two cabins that will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The cabins are 12 feet by 24 feet and include a full kitchen, full bath, queen-sized sleeping quarters, washer and dryer hookup, and metal siding. They’re built on 6-foot by 6-foot skids so they can be transported anywhere.

This year, students in the post-secondary construction class also got into the act with two other structures.

“And then we also have our college side which did some hunting blinds. They’re elevated hunting blinds, and they are a lot smaller of course, but windowed around 6 X 12 and those are available by auction as well,” said Cindy Brown, Director of Public Information, Crowder College.

