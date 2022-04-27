NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College held it’s theatre workshop today in celebration of Fine Arts Week.

50 area high school students gathered on Crowder’s Neosho campus to particiapate in a variety of theatre activities. Students learned improv, stage combat, and had discussions on understanding Shakespeare’s work. Crowder theatre students worked with these area kids, offering them a brief preview of what the theatre is all about.

“To pair our high school students with college students that they can learn from who are actually out doing the work and being involved, I think it’s a really unique opportunity and a great way for them to learn and to say, hey you know what, this college thing very well may be for me,” said Natasha O’brien-Davies, Neosho Crowder Campus Director of Theatre.

Fine Arts Week continues tomorrow at Crowder in Neosho with the production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare starting at 7:30 PM.