Crowder College names new President

NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College has announced who will serve as its new President.

Just minutes ago during the Board of Trustees meeting, the college approved Dr. Katricia Pierson as the college’s newest leader.

Pierson who currently serves as the President of East Central University” in Ada, Oklahoma takes over for Dr. Glenn Coltharp who announced his retirement in March.

Coltharp plans to stay until the end of the 2021-2022 school year. He became the Crowder College President in 2018, after previously serving seven years as the Vice President of Academic Affairs.

The four finalists considered for the job were:

Dr. Kim Armstrong is currently a vice chancellor at Arkansas State University Three Rivers.

Dr. David Hinds is a consultant with the Texas Association of Community Colleges.

Dr. Katricia Pierson is the President of East Central University” in Ada, Oklahoma.

And Dr. Colleen Simpson is a Vice President at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.