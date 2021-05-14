Crowder College International students unable to return home

NEOSHO, Mo. — Typically college students get to go home for the summer. But that’s not the case for three Crowder College students.

Sebastian Rebolledo:

“Every night, every day, it’s like a civil war.”

With protests going on in Colombia, the country has found itself in unrest. It’s even gotten to the point where airports are closed down. Because of that, international student athletes at crowder college, Sebastian and Santiango Rebolledo and Gean Pierre aren’t able to go home to their families.

But lucky for them, they’ve been granted a second option

Mindy Dalbom – Crowder College English Language Skills Instructor:

“They need a place to live, and we have a place for them to live. Crowder does have apartments available for them, but it would cost them. And right now because of the situation going on in Colombia, their parents are not able to get money to the U.S.A. and they’re able to stay with us and we want them to stay with us.”

And the three of them are happy to to be there.

Sebastian Rebolledo – Crowder College International Student:

“It’s difficult not staying with your parents, but we have Mrs. Mindy, and Mr. Clint, they are really good, wonderful people. They help us, and we know we are in good hands.”

Although they wish they were home, helping and supporting their families, their parents on the other hand say otherwise.

Sebastian Rebolledo:

“Two days ago I talked with my mom, and she sent me a video. She said please don’t come back, because the situation, the police are attacking the people.

While the events happening in Colombia are unfortunate, Dalbom says she’s grateful for the opportunity.

Mindy Dalbom:

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for Clint and I. And I don’t know how we can say no to this opportunity. First of all they’re wonderful individuals and we are in contact with their parents regularly in Colombia.”

This isn’t the first time the Dalbom family has taken in international students. They did it last year as well with four Brazilians as a result of the pandemic.

