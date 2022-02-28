NEOSHO, Mo. — It will cost more to live and eat on the campus of an area college during the next school year.

The Crowder College Board of Trustees approved a 6% increase in the cost for single and double occupancy rooms in Roughrider Village and the Brown Housing Complex.

The meal plan for students at Brown will also go up by the same percentage. Campus Life Director Mark Aubuchon says the action was in response to a couple of different factors.

“One mainly being the increased cost of food and electricity and all the things most Americans see on a daily basis, and we’ve decided to raise rates 6% which is higher than it usually is but we do look at other schools and other universities and we try to compare and contrast our rates to theirs, so we try to keep ours as affordable as possible.” said Aubuchon.

There could also be a tuition hike this Fall to go along with the other increases.

It calls for a 2% increase for students in-district, and a 4% hike for those living outside the district as well as international students.

The board will vote on that proposal during next month’s Board of Trustees meeting.