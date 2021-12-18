Crowder College holds Fall 2021 Commencement

NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College held its Fall 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday morning.

While it wasn’t the traditional “pomp and circumstance,” graduates were able to have an in-person, socially distanced graduation with family and friends in attendance.

Officials say around 200 graduates walked the stage Saturday.

“You see lots of first-time graduates and their family,” said Any Wood, chairman of the Crowder College Board of Trustees. “It’s really neat to see first-time college students coming in. It might be a life-changing event for them to get a degree at a college and to continue their education or go into the career. If they get an RN, they’ll start jobs at a significant income.”

Wood, who graduated from Crowder 40 years ago, says what continues to make a Crowder commencement so special is the college’s tight-knit community.