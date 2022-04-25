NEOSHO, Mo. — As the saying goes — it’s out with the old and in with the new.

Appropriate when talking about lighting classrooms at Crowder College.

The Board of Trustees approved a project today to replace aging fluorescent lighting with L.E.D. It won’t take place all at once, instead phasing in the new bulbs as the older ones stop working.

Crowder workers say this L.E.D. lighting uses 75% less energy, making the switch energy efficient, and ending the growing cost to dispose of fluorescent mercury waste.

“And so it’s just going to be better overall for the campus.Um, not only for the Neosho campus but all the other instructional centers are also getting the LED upgrade, so it’s exciting,” said Melissa Smith, Crowder Training.

The low bid for the project came in at just over $25,000 from Wholesale Electric Supply.