Crowder College begins classes

NEOSHO, Mo. — Classes are underway at Crowder College.

To kick off the school year, they’re hosting events all this week and next as part of their Welcome Week.

Events include a pizza palooza, a barbecue club rush, making wax hands, a bingo bash and an ice cream social

“I’m excited just to start my career and further my education more, because I really like enjoy going to school and enjoy, like, learning new things,” said Reagan Brasier – Crowder College freshman

“It’s very exciting. You know we’ve been here all summer of course, and summer school is a lot smaller and quieter, so it’s really exciting to see all the students back on campus. Having a quad full, having the lobby full out here and hearing all the noise, we’re very excited to have the students back,” said J.P. Dickey – Crowder College Director of Admissions

Those interested in taking classes at Crowder have until Friday to enroll.

